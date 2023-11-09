The Land
Home/News

Sturt Highway crash: Man dies after truck and car collide at Gillenbah

November 10 2023 - 9:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murrumbidgee Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. File picture
Murrumbidgee Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. File picture

A man has died after a truck and car collided in the Riverina on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.