A man has died after a truck and car collided in the Riverina on Thursday.
Emergency services were called to the Sturt Highway at Gillenbah, west of Narrandera, at roughly 11.20am following reports of a crash between a truck and a car.
The male driver of the car died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 20s.
The truck driver - a 54-year-old man - was taken to Narrandera Hospital for mandatory testing.
Murrumbidgee Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone who may have information or dashcam vision to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
