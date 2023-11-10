The Brothers ideal for cattle, prime lambs and wool production

The Brothers is a 750 hectare (1854 acre) property located 10 minutes from Nangus and 25 minutes from Gundagai that is described as being ideal for cattle, prime lambs and wool production.
Currently running Angus cows and calves and ewes and lambs, the property has productive soil types ranging from alluvials along Native Dog Creek, highly regarded red soils in the rising grazing country and sedimentary based loams in the higher and elevated grazing country.
Timbers include yellow and grey box, peppermint, apple box, and red gums with scattered kurrajongs.
About a third of The Brothers is considered arable.
A conservative carrying capacity is estimated to be about 2000 crossbred ewes and lambs or 250 cows and calves.
The Brothers is fenced into eight main paddocks and a holding paddock.
Water is supplied from eight good size dams and from a frontage to Native Dog Creek. The average annual rainfall is about 710mm (28 inches).
Improvements include steel cattle yards equipped with a crush and a loading ramp.
There are also sheep yards and a crutching shed.
The property also has a number home sites with picturesque outlooks.
Marketing agent David Nolan, Webster Nolan Real Estate, said The Brothers was an ideal stand alone or add on property.
"Situated in a central location, this property offers size, scope, productivity with the potential to increase the carrying capacity," Mr Nolan said.
The Brothers will be auctioned in Sydney on December 12.
The indicative price guide is $6.5-$7 million.
Contact David Nolan, 0447 278 236, Webster Nolan Real Estate.
