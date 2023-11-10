Denison Partnership Coonamble were volume vendors with 200 mixed-sex weaners, sired by Outwest Angus bulls, on offer. The Angus and Angus-cross steers and heifers were aged between seven and nine months and four to five months, with buyers bidding accordingly. The top-priced pen of 14 steers returned $800, while another pen of 20 older steers made $570. A pen of 26 lighter steers went for $460, while two small pens of very light, young steers made $330 and $340 a head.