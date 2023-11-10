The Land
Home/Markets

Rain livens Tamworth store sale by $150 to $200 a head

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated November 10 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Angus steers made $1010 at the Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association store sale in a market described by agents and industry observers that was at least $150 to more than $200 up on the sale held two weeks ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.