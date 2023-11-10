The Land
Home/Agribusiness

A tough farming season calls for a hard look at mental health

JB
By Jamie Brown
November 11 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hernani grazing manager Stuart Austin is facilitating a series of free public workshops helping to hone an eye for empathy in the current livestock downturn. Photo supplied.
Hernani grazing manager Stuart Austin is facilitating a series of free public workshops helping to hone an eye for empathy in the current livestock downturn. Photo supplied.

Tough times make tough people and part of the transition involves a self-belief that might not be readily apparent to farmers dealing with the stresses of a dry season and slow market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.