The Land
Man, 18, arrested in Nyngan following rural crime investigation

November 12 2023 - 9:00am
A man has been charged as part of an ongoing investigation into property-related crime in rural areas of NSW. File picture
A teenager has been hit with 24 charges as part of an ongoing investigation into property-related crime in rural areas of NSW.

