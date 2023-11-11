A teenager has been hit with 24 charges as part of an ongoing investigation into property-related crime in rural areas of NSW.
In March 2023, Strike Force Dozer was established, by officers from the Rural Crime Prevention Team and Orana Mid-Western Police District, to investigate rural property crime throughout the Narromine, Warren, Trangie, Nyngan and Cobar areas.
As part of ongoing inquiries, at roughly 1.30pm on Wednesday, November 9, investigators attended a home on Mudal Street, Nyngan, and arrested an 18-year-old man.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with:
The man was refused bail and appeared at a children's court on November 9, where he was formerly refused bail to appear at the same court on November 20.
Investigations are continuing.
