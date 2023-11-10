The Land
NSW govt doing all it can to avoid repeat of Darling fish kill

By Esther Linder
November 10 2023 - 4:30pm
An estimated 20 million fish died in the Darling River at Menindee in March. (Samara Anderson/AAP PHOTOS)
The risk of another mass fish kill in the Darling River over summer is very high as works begin to avoid a repeat of the environmental catastrophe.

