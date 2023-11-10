Police are investigating the theft of diesel from a rural property in the Riverina region.
Officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District have commenced an investigation into the theft of about 1500 litres of diesel from a property on Cudgel Road, Cudgel, between Leeton and Narrandera.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Murrumbidgee Rural Crime Investigators or Leeton Police Station on 02 6953 1399.
Alternatively contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is also reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
