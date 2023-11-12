Three dead in two separate crashes on regional roads

It has been a horror weekend on regional roads with three deaths following two separate crashes.
Two teenagers died and three others were hospitalised after a car crashed in the state's north on Saturday, November 11.
Emergency services were called to Plains Station Road, Tabulam, about 60 kilometres west of Casino, at roughly 3.20am following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Richmond police officers attended along with NSW Ambulance paramedics and found a Volkswagen Tiguan had lost control and hit a tree.
Two teenagers were declared deceased at the scene.
Three teenagers were taken to hospital, with one in a serious condition while two others were being treated for minor injuries.
A crime scene has been established and specialist officers from the crash investigation unit attended to examine the scene.
An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
On Sunday, November 12, a man died following a motorcycle crash in the Southern Tablelands.
Emergency services were called called to Mountain Creek Road, Mullion, about 45kms south of Yass, at roughly 1.30pm.
Hume police officers located the motorcycle rider - a 54-year-old man - however; he died at the scene.
A crime scene was established as police commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Anyone with information into either incidents or dashcam footage is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.