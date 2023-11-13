The odds are split between the most popular things to do on Akubra Kempsey Cup Day.
The crowd at the Warwick Park Racecourse in Kempsey is glued to both the track and to the Fashions on the Field. As were ACM reporter and photographer, Mardi Borg and Scott Calvin.
You can check out the first of their photo galleries from Cup Day (Friday, November 10) above.
Plus, you can check out the other gallery from the day right here.
Away from the fashions and parades, the $40,000 feature race, the Akubra Kempsey Cup, was won by Aheadofhistime.
The Trevor Hardy-trained seven-year-old got off to a slow start, but finished best to break a 13-month drought.
Jockey Matthew Palmer steered the gelding to victory to secure the $19,700 winner's cheque.
He crossed ahead of Little Prophet, trained by Wauchope's Colt Prosser, and Casirina, prepared by Taree trainer Ross Stitt.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.