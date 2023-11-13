The Land
Monday, November 13, 2023
Man flown to hospital after being hit by vehicle at North West property

Updated November 13 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 5:31pm
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to a property at Garah. File picture by Ben Jaffrey
A man has been flown to hospital following an accident on a North West property on Monday.

