Man flown to hospital after being hit by vehicle at North West property

A man has been flown to hospital following an accident on a North West property on Monday.
Emergency services were called to a property at Garah, north west of Moree, at roughly 8am on November 13.
NSW Ambulance then tasked the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to the property where a man in his 20s had been struck by a moving vehicle.
The man was treated for head and other injuries, Westpac Rescue Helicopter Media said in a statement.
The patient was then flown to the Tamworth Rural Referral Hospital in a stable condition for more treatment.
The rescue helicopter was called to another incident at roughly 2.15pm on Monday where a man was involved in a motorcycle accident.
A man in his 30s was treated at the scene for head injuries and abrasions before he was transported to the Tamworth helicopter base and then airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle, in a critical condition.
