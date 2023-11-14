The Land
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Home/Cropping

Crop Capsules Company achieves podium finish at the Bernard Blum Award.

By Newsroom
November 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crop Capsules Company biologist agronomist Olivia Bange, Wee Waa, travelled to Switzerland for the event. Picture supplied.
Crop Capsules Company biologist agronomist Olivia Bange, Wee Waa, travelled to Switzerland for the event. Picture supplied.

More than 16,000 kilometres from home, Wee Waa company Crop Capsules has been recognised on the world stage after a top-three finish at Europe's largest event for the biological pest control sector, the Bernard Blum Award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.