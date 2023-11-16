Farmers give Hardi's ActivAir Rapid Nozzle a positive spray

Hardi's ActivAir Rapid Nozzle On Off System is proving to be a simple and easy-to-use tool, saving farmers time and money in the field.

ActivAir is a pressure circulation system for crop spraying that opens and closes the nozzles instantly and without dripping.

When a solenoid is activated to turn the nozzles on, air pressure opens the non-drip valves and the nozzles start spraying.

When the solenoid is deactivated to turn the nozzles off the non-drip valves are held closed under spring tension.

When the nozzles are off the fluid system continuously recirculates the spray mix through the boom tubes at high volume to ensure the boom is primed before spraying starts.

Farmer Ben Weckert described the ActivAir as "brilliant" after connecting it to his boom spray in time for seeding earlier this year.

Mr Weckert farms wheat, barley, lentils and canola on his 6000-acre property in mid-north South Australia.

"We had a Hardi previously and this is on a new Hardi this year and the difference is chalk and cheese," he said.

"Our main weed pressures are in the corners of the paddocks and headlands so to have this technology, where the coverage is right there as soon as we pull out of a corner/headland means we are going to get good coverage on those weeds straight away, which we weren't getting beforehand.

"It's giving us better coverage on the weeds because you don't have that lag time where it's building up pressure, it's already there right at the nozzle."

ActivAir's rapid nozzle control is fast and accurate, making it ideal for AutoSection control systems.

Plus, the spray lines can be divided into 9 and up to 18 sections, to ensure minimal overspray when AutoSection control is in operation.

TechGrow's Hardi technical specialist Joel Jenner said the ActivAir was a full recirculation system, which was a big improvement on Hardi's previous system.

"With the old system you would have to spray into the corner of a paddock until the chemical came through the lines, but with this system, you turn your pump on and the fluid will circulate through the boom, meaning you are ready to go and spray instantly," Mr Jenner said.

"The Active Air system is a big improvement on the old recirculation system in terms of reliability and performance, which is a testament to Hardi's development team."

TechGrow regional sales manager, Jacob Kain, said Hardi's ActivAir was such a great system because it was simple.

"There is very little electronics involved - it's all air, which means it's easier for farmers to self-diagnose and repair any issues," Mr Kain said.

"You'll find a handful of farmers who like electronics, but we've found they just want something simple, that works, and where they can go into a paddock, push a button and off they go."

ActivAir features include:

Pressure circulation system - fast priming no residues

Solenoid valves as section valve

Stainless steel nozzle tubes and PENTALET nozzle holder

Fast reaction - pneumatic opening of nozzles

Application map on section on/off

Maintains constant pressure

For a limited time, you can enjoy free ActivAir upgrades on Hardi's commander (6500/8500/10000L) and navigator (5000/6000L) models.

