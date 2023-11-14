The Land
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Sara Ryan trained Attractable wins $3 million The Big Dance at Randwick

By Virginia Harvey
November 14 2023 - 3:00pm
It may not have been a stakes race, however, young Wyong conditioner Sara Ryan scored the biggest win of her short training career after Attractable won the $3 million The Big Dance at Randwick on Melbourne Cup day.

