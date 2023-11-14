Just days after the Melbourne Cup, the spirit of racing continued on a local level when hundreds attended the sensational 'Pig Day Out' Punt Hotel races in Darlington Point at the weekend.
The unusual, fun-filled and often hilarious spectacle attracted those from as far as Melbourne and South Australia to have a punt and raise money for a good cause.
Organiser Gavin Gilbert said while hot temperatures likely prevented a larger crowd from gathering, he was still immensely pleased with the turnout.
"We had around 400 come along which was down from last year but I'm still very pleased with how it went. The money raised will be highly valued by Outback Ralliers and Country Hope alike," he said.
"I think this will definitely go on to become an annual fixture.
"We're still tallying up how much we raised but we are hoping it will hit the $26,000 mark.
"I was surprised with how many people came from other towns in the region, as well as those from afar who said they had never seen anything like it.
"Having the founder of these races Kevin Kiley there to make the race calls was fantastic; it made you feel like you were actually at the Melbourne Cup or a picnic race. It was a lot of fun and we've already pre-booked him for next year."
In an interesting twist, the maiden 'Bidgee Bulk Punt Hotel Ham It Up" was won by Country Hope.
"It was a funny reaction. All volunteers sponsored that race but I don't think anyone was really expecting it," Mr Gilbert laughed.
Some of the winners of the race program included Riverside Ag and Auto (race one), Wilson Spreading (race two), and Thomson Aviation (race three).
In total, monies reached a tune of just over $8000 from the program.
"It was a really excellent outcome and we're stoked to carry the event into the future," Mr Gilbert said.
