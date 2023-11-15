The Land
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Andbo Poll Dorset rams reach $2600, average $1352

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
November 15 2023 - 6:00pm
Georja Seaman, Andbo Poll Dorset Stud, Jock Duncombe and Garry Apps, Duncombe & Co, Crookwell, and Andrew Seaman, Andbo Poll Dorset Stud. Picture supplied
Georja Seaman, Andbo Poll Dorset Stud, Jock Duncombe and Garry Apps, Duncombe & Co, Crookwell, and Andrew Seaman, Andbo Poll Dorset Stud. Picture supplied

Andbo Poll Dorset Stud achieved a near full clearance at its annual sale on Friday.

