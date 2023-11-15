Andbo Poll Dorset Stud achieved a near full clearance at its annual sale on Friday.
Andbo Poll Dorset Stud, owned and operated by the Seaman family at Crookwell, sold 56 of 58 rams offered for a top price of $2600 and an overall sale average of $1352.
The top-priced ram was purchased by Mick Picker, Bigga, for $2600.
Sired by a Tattykeel Ram, he placed second in the Junior Performance Class at the NSW Dorset Championships at Cowra.
The second top-priced ram was also sired by a Tattykeel ram and sold for $2200. It placed fourth in the Junior Wooly Class at the NSW Dorset Championships at Cowra.
The volume buyer on the day was a new client, Joe Nehme from Laggan, who purchased six rams to average $1633.
Long-term client, Woodville Pastoral Co., Binda, took home five rams to average $1440.
New clients, The Heffernan Family of Biala, took home six rams to average $1100.
Pat and Steve Keough, Golspie, also a long-term client, took home five rams to average $1080.
Considering current market prices and weather conditions, Andbo stud principal Andrew Seaman was happy with the sale and clearance of 56 out of 58 rams.
"The dry conditions have resulted in the Crookwell area having a very short spring, although I think there is still confidence and light at the end of the tunnel," Mr Seaman said.
"The stud had a great show season this year after being out of the scene for seven years.
"The stud carries out the long bodies and heavy carcase traits which have a good top line and high standing on their feet - this has resulted in a holding of excellent EMA figures."
Andbo Poll Dorset Stud was offered $15,000 for the Junior Champion at the NSW Dorset Championships, but it has been retained in the stud.
The sale was conducted by Duncombe & Co, Crookwell, and interfaced with Elite Livestock Auctions.
