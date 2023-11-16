The Land
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Home/Beef

Producers had the chance to view their cattle in feedlot trail

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
November 16 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Entrants in the 2024 Beef Spectacular attended the producers' open day at Teys' Jindalee Feedlot, Springdale, to see how their steers were performing. Picture by Helen De Costa.
Entrants in the 2024 Beef Spectacular attended the producers' open day at Teys' Jindalee Feedlot, Springdale, to see how their steers were performing. Picture by Helen De Costa.

Cattle producers from throughout the eastern states travelled to Springdale, near Temora, last week, to see their cattle take part in the 2024 NSW Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help