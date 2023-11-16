Cattle producers from throughout the eastern states travelled to Springdale, near Temora, last week, to see their cattle take part in the 2024 NSW Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial.
With 91 teams entered from 51 operations, the 455 head were inducted into Jindalee Feedlot on August 24, where measurements such as frame score, weight, P8 fat and dentition were recorded, while also being given a Bovillis-MH vacination.
After induction, the cattle went onto a starter ration, before being transitioned through further rations, on these for four days each, and eventually to the finisher ration.
The finisher ration consists of lucerne hay, cotton seed, barley and a vegetable oil finisher.
Jindalee feedlot operations manager, Jacob Leak, welcomed the producers on the viewing day.
He walked them through the system. The cattle were at day 75 on feed on open day. They will be on feed for 110 days in total.
"Their average intake the last seven days is 15.7kg per head per day, with the top of those cattle eating 16.3kg, so the break dry matter intake is about 12kg per day," Mr Leak said.
Post feeding, the cattle will exit the feedlot and be processed at Teys abbatoir, Wagga Wagga, their carcases then graded the following Monday.
Upon exiting the feedlot, the cattle would also have measurements taken again to compare their performance while on feed.
Throughout the time on feed, the cattle are graded on feedlot performance based on the average daily weight gain of each animal and the health of each animal.
Animals with the higher rates of gain will be awarded higher points, while points will be deducted for animals that have required treatment for illness and deaths.
Once the animals are in the chillers at Teys abbatior, Wagga Wagga, the carcases are then to be assessed on their ability to meet the specifications for Teys Australia's Jindalee Feedlot grain feed beef.
The competition targets company's branded products, such as Riverine Premium Beef, Teys Certified Premium Black Angus and Riverine Classic.
Carcases receive higher points if they are within the optimum range of specifications and zero points for each trait that falls outside the specifications.
The carcase specifications include hot carcase weight, P8 fat, dentition, marbling, meat colour, fat colour and meat pH.
Points are also allocated for carcase yield, yield of saleable meat and the eating quality of each carcase, the higher performing carcases being allocated higher points.
