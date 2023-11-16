The Land
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Return of restocker interest lifts store cattle prices at Grafton

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated November 16 2023 - 7:33pm, first published 4:30pm
Green grass kicks up bids at Grafton
Recent starter-rain and a good forecast for early next week lifted the confidence of buyers at Grafton store sale on Thursday with prices up 40 to 60 cents a kilogram and more for the best categories.

