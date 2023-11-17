Midlands presents as reliable, productive New England country

Midlands is a two property aggregation covering 1006 hectares (2486 acres) of productive, reliable New England livestock country.
Located 22km north west of Guyra, the aggregation comprises of mostly basalt soils.
It is estimated that about 75 per cent of the softly undulating, thoughtfully developed country may be arable.
Midlands has a lengthy fertiliser and pasture development history, that is clearly evident through the body of feed the property boasts, even in an extremely rare difficult season.
The 32 well designed paddocks benefit from a laneway system.
The aggregation is currently rated as having a carrying capacity of 9500 dry sheep equivalents, with potential for further improvement.
Midlands features both an abundance of water and quality infrastructure.
The property was formerly the home of a successful trout hatchery resulting is a network of some 33 high volume impoundment dams.
There is also a reticulated system supplied from two bores alongside a frontage to the reliable Georges Creek.
The four bedroom Midlands homestead is set among established shady gardens and is surrounded by water to create a tranquil atmosphere.
Other high quality improvements is also a three bedroom cottage, sheds and yards.
Contact Bruce Birch, 0428 363 062, or Andrew Starr, 0428 792 466, Ray White Rural NSW.
