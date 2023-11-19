Welcome back to Getting the Upper Land, where you get a rundown of some of the stories featured in the paper. Making news this week:
Producers want the government to hit the pause button on the roll-out for the electronic identification (eID) for sheep and goats to investigate an alternative tagging system that could save them at least $800 million across 20 years. They say the alternative ultra high frequency (UHF) tags are not only cheaper but they hold more data and have a faster reading rate compared to the low frequency (LF) tags currently available.
More than 20 female students from across the North West swapped the classroom for a hands-on agricultural experience in the Moree Plains with Ag Camp New England. From cotton and cattle to pecans and aviation, the five day camp exposed Armidale, Glen Innes and Baradine students to diverse employment opportunities available in the industry.
The call by 84 councils for more to be done to stop crime in rural and regional areas of NSW has not been enough to sway NSW Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley to support a parliamentary inquiry. The minister has said she will not support an inquiry into crime, law and order in rural and regional NSW despite a report by NSW Country Mayors Association showing up to 90 per cent of crimes occur in the bush.
Preparing a mob of cows for an expensive artificial breeding program requires commitment at the best of times. However, in a season as dry as this one extra effort needs to be taken to ensure success, say those in the industry. Whereas commercial producers are encouraged to supplement for production - not just maintenance - those conducting an AI program must go to the next level regarding nutritional requirements.
