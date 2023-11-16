A man has died following a crash on a major highway overnight.
Emergency services were called to the Newell Highway at West Wyalong just before midnight on Thursday, November 16, following reports of a crash.
Murrumbidgee police officers found a Ford Falcon ute and a truck had collided, NSW Police said in a statement.
"The driver and sole occupant of the Ford died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified," the statement said.
"The truck driver was uninjured and taken to West Wyalong Hospital for mandatory testing.
"Police have established a crime scene, which is being forensically examined by specialist police."
The Newell Highway remains closed in both directions with traffic diversions in place.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Anyone with information or dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Check Live Traffic for the latest information on road closures.
