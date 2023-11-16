The Land
Home/News

Cattle prices jump $200/hd after rain to boost market confidence

By Newsroom
Updated November 17 2023 - 11:04am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Gibbins, Avondale, Dorrigo. Picture by Samantha Townsend.
Chris Gibbins, Avondale, Dorrigo. Picture by Samantha Townsend.

It might not rain grass, but if the prime and store cattle markets of the past week are anything to go by, it has certainly rained confidence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.