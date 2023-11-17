The Land
Friday, November 17, 2023
New faces from NSW and interstate were seen at Jindalee feedlot

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
November 17 2023 - 5:00pm
Tom and Allan Wilding-Davies, WD Cattle, Holbrook, entered a team of five Red Angus steers.
A number of new faces were at this year's feedlot trial as more cattle producers recognise the value of the program as a benchmarking tool for their operations and make the leap to enter.

