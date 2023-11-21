The Land
Carbon credit experts to help farmers earn an income in dry times

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
November 21 2023 - 12:00pm
Justin Kirkby, Pippa Jones, Senior Land Services Officer with North West Local Land Services and Lorroi Kirkby. Picture by LLS.
Justin Kirkby, Pippa Jones, Senior Land Services Officer with North West Local Land Services and Lorroi Kirkby. Picture by LLS.

Farmers will be able to turn their natural assets of rock, soil, water, plants, minerals and even air into an income while supporting conservation in their backyard.

