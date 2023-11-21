Farmers will be able to turn their natural assets of rock, soil, water, plants, minerals and even air into an income while supporting conservation in their backyard.
The NSW government has announced 10 new Local Land Services (LLS) natural capital experts to work with farmers in accessing additional income streams available in emerging environmental markets.
The main opportunities for farmers are in carbon and biodiversity credit markets as many organisations are looking to offset their own impacts.
However, there are other emerging opportunities for farmers to realise economic returns from their good management of natural assets, such as the growing pressures in supply chains and international commodities markets for 'net zero' and 'nature positive' production.
The advisers will connected farmers with independent information and natural capital programs as well as increasing knowledge of what natural capital is and how it can benefit farming operations especially in challenging seasons.
LLS natural capital business partner Karen Fitzherbert said the advisers would help farmers make choices about getting involved in natural capital and environmental market opportunities as well as integrating them with their existing production and land management systems.
"We know farmers want choices for their farming operations and this is one way we can support them to make more informed decisions," Ms Fitzherbert said.
"Our natural capital advisory and extension staff will be on the ground to work with farmers across the state.
"We will be there to provide information, advice and resources to farmers and land managers."
Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty said these new roles would ensure farmers had additional options for their business that could help safeguard them against dry conditions.
"Farmers are well placed on the front line of environmental management and understand the importance of healthy landscapes and strong biodiversity," Ms Moriarty said.
"We will continue to support farmers to ensure NSW continues to have a strong agriculture sector and prioritise its interests alongside those of our natural environment."
For more information visit Local Land Services natural capital online.
