Two men have died following separate crashes on southern NSW roads over the weekend.
One man died after the car he was a passenger in crashed on Saturday.
Emergency services were called to Vulcan Street, Cooma, just before midday on Saturday, November 18, following reports a car had left the road and hit a tree.
Police officers attended and found a man in the front passenger seat of the Ford Falcon.
The man, aged in his 20s, was assessed by paramedics.
However, he died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.
A crime scene was established, which has been forensically examined by crash investigation unit specialist officers.
Police were told the driver was seen fleeing following the crash and a 23-year-old man was arrested after presenting to Canberra Hospital with injuries. He remains in a stable condition under police guard.
An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
On Sunday, November 20, another man died following a crash between a motorbike and a car.
Emergency services were called to Alpine Way, Geehi, west of Jindabyne, at roughly 9am to reports of a crash.
The motorbike rider - a 62-year-old man - died at the scene
The driver of the car - a 25-year-old man - was taken to Tumbarumba Hospital for mandatory testing.
Police attended and established a crime scene, which has been forensically examined by crash investigation unit specialist officers.
As inquiries continue into both crashes, any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
Reports will be prepared for the coroner.
