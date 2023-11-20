There is a lot that goes on behind the scenes when it comes to competitions such as feedlot trials, but events also don't run without the support of industry bodies.
Representatives from long-time supporters of the program attended last week's Beef Spectacular producers day at Jindalee Feedlot, with representatives from Teys Australia, Riverina Stockfeeds and Coopers Animal Health meeting the producers involved in this year's trial.
Teys Australia general manager feedlots, Grant Garey, based in Brisbane, made the trek for the event and said the company has been involved from the beginning of the competition.
"For us, it's about being able to provide really good commercial information back to our producers on how their cattle are performing in a commercial environment and help them to improve over time," Mr Garey said.
"As they improve, that helps us improve."
Riverina Stockfeeds ruminant specialist, Glen Whitton, Warwick, Qld, also attended the day and said the company had been involved with the competition since the start and has supplied the molasses used within the Jindalee feedlot rations for 28 years.
"We've always had a really good business partnership between Riverina, Teys and the Jindalee Feedlot," Mr Whitton said.
"There are people throughout northern NSW who have been involved in the competition over the years that use other products of ours as well.
"With the trial data that they get back from their cattle, that's pretty important for the industry. We love supporting these sorts of events. "
Mr Whitton said he had a vested interest in genetics, nutrition and the breeds throughout the trial, and enjoyed looking at the feedback it offered.
Coopers Animal Health was another sponsor and meat value chain commercial manager, Rob Baines, said the trial was a good way to be able to show support for one of their major clients, Teys Australia.
He said another reason for sponsoring the event was to also show producers the benefits of the Bovilis MH+IBR vaccination.
Mr Baines considers the vaccine to be the gold standard in prevention of bovine respiratory disease.
The cattle were also administered a dose before entry to the trial.
"We've been involved in sponsoring it since inception," Mr Baines said.
"It's a well run competition, supported by one of the great companies in Teys Australia.
"We applaud everyone's efforts in making it happen each year. Congratulations to everyone that's involved and good luck."
