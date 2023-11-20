The Land
Avon sold prior to auction for stellar $5.34 million

November 20 2023 - 1:30pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
The 209 hectare Murrumbateman property Avon has sold prior to auction for $5.34 million. Picture supplied

The 209 hectare (516 acre) Murrumbateman property Avon has sold prior to auction for $5.34 million - well above the pre-auction price guide of $4.1m.

