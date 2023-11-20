Avon sold prior to auction for stellar $5.34 million

The 209 hectare (516 acre) Murrumbateman property Avon has sold prior to auction for $5.34 million - well above the pre-auction price guide of $4.1m.
Marketing agent George Southwell from Ray White Rural said there had been three pre-auction offers made on the property.
The sale price is equal to about $25,550/ha ($10,349/acre).
"We had inspections from Sydney families, corporate families, and developers from both Sydney and Canberra, with it eventually going to a Canberra-based developer," he said.
Avon is estimated to run 1100 sheep or 100 cows in 13 well watered paddocks.
Avon boasts a five bedroom homestead, machinery sheds, a shearing shed, and a silo.
Located in the Canberra region, Avon has the potential to be subdivided into seven blocks.
