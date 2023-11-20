The Land
Three people have been injured in car crash near Moonbi

By Rachel Gray
Updated November 20 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 12:46pm
Three people have been rushed to Tamworth Hospital following a two car crash on the New England Highway near Moonbi. Picture supplied
Three people have been rushed to Tamworth Hospital following a two car crash on the New England Highway near Moonbi. Picture supplied

A teenager and a woman were among three people rushed to Tamworth hospital following a two-car collision that has shut the New England Highway near Moonbi.

