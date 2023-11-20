A teenager and a woman were among three people rushed to Tamworth hospital following a two-car collision that has shut the New England Highway near Moonbi.
Multiple ambulances were sent to the site near Mount View Road, north of Tamworth about 10.30am, where paramedics assessed the injured.
A female in her teens has been treated with suspected chest and abdominal injuries and a woman in her 20s has been treated for chest and hip injuries.
A third person has been treated with a suspected leg injury.
The New England Highway near Moonbi is expected to be closed for some time, with light vehicles being diverted via Manilla Road, Garthoven Road, Wisemans Arm Road and Halls Creek Road to return to the New England Highway.
Heavy vehicles are being parked on site.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution and follow directions of emergency services or traffic crews in the area.
Check Live Traffic for the latest traffic updates.
