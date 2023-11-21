The Land
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Home/News

Griffiths family of Baymore Station reflect on changes across the property's 100 year history

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
November 21 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Garry and Ros Griffiths, Baymore Station, Arumpo. Picture by Rebecca Nadge
Garry and Ros Griffiths, Baymore Station, Arumpo. Picture by Rebecca Nadge

The Griffiths family of Baymore Station, Arumpo, has lived through plenty of changes across the property's 100 year history, including navigating unprecedented UNESCO World Heritage site arrangements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.