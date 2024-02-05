Foundation ready for Beef24

The team at Angus Australia have their sights set on another "huge event' for Beef Australia 2024 with CEO Scott Wright explaining this will be an event not to be missed.
With less than four months until the highly anticipated event, the team is full steam ahead, organising a wealth of educational and social events to enlighten and enthuse attendees.
"We will have four major activities," Mr Wright said. "A Trade Stand, a World Angus Forum stand, a QLD Angus Stand and a seminar promoting the use of Angus Genetics in Northern and Central Australia."
Mr Wright said the Angus Australia team is excited to once again welcome members and newcomers to Beef24 and will be putting more resources into the event than ever before.
"We will have breeders present, will be hosting two drink sessions and will have everyone on hand to promote the breed through our major sponsor partnership."
Along with traditional social events, Angus Australia will host an educational seminar focusing on utilising Angus genetics to improve profitability in northern beef production systems.
"Ian McClean from Bush Agribusiness will take producers through the production and fertility benefits that add value by using Angus.
"Troy Setter will speak on the use of Angus in the CPC composite program and we will have a major beef producer speak about the market advantages of Angus meat quality," Mr Wright said.
For stud breeders, there will be ample opportunity to show off top genetics in the ring events with further growth in exhibit numbers expected from the Queensland Angus herd. Encouraging younger members is also a priority with the foundation again offering scholarships to cover attendance costs.
"We will be providing the opportunity for young people to attend, we have yet to release the number of scholarships but AA has a long history of helping our young people attend industry events such as Beef," he said.
"It is one of the key pillars of the breed and, in fact, is listed as a key critical strategic objective in our five-year strategic plan."
Mr Wright said Beef24 will assist Angus Australia to extend its reach into the northern cattle herd and interact with thousands of beef producers from across the country.
"There is simply no other event that draws together every influential player in the beef industry [and] we see it as a very important strategic event," he said, adding the team is delighted to again partner with Beef Australia.
"I would like to personally congratulate Beef Australia CEO Simon Irwin and his team for such great preparation and support to Angus Australia."
