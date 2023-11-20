Traffic is being slowed on the New England Highway following a car crash.
The accident, involving two cars, happened at the highway at Moonbi, north of Tamworth, near Mount View Road on Tuesday, November 21.
Alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions are in place to allow motorists to pass in one direction at a time, as emergency services remain at the scene.
Motorists are advised to consider delaying their trip or allow plenty of extra time.
There is no word on injuries at this time.
It's the second crash at the location in two days.
It comes after the highway was closed for most of Monday, November 20, after two cars collided near Mount View Road, injuring three people.
Also on Monday, a crash involving a car and trailer brought part of the Hume Highway to a standstill at Gundagai.
The accident, which occurred on the Sheahan Bridge, closed the southbound lanes of the dual carriageway late in the afternoon.
A spokesperson for NSW Police confirmed they were called out to a car towing a trailer having jack-knifed on the bridge just before 5.30pm.
No one is believed to have been injured in the incident.
The scene was cleared and the highway reopened by 6.15pm.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.