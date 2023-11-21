The European Commission, the bureaucratic arm of the European Union, has made the decision to register the use of the herbicide glyphosate for another decade.
This week the EC announced it had extended the approval for the use of glyphosate until December 2033.
It comes after a number of EU countries, such as France, Austria and Germany, had either moved to ban or dramatically restrict the use of the controversial weed killer, which opponents claim is linked to cancers such as non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Australian farm lobby groups, long supportive of glyphosate, which they claim helps them to develop sustainable long term cropping systems, welcomed the news.
Grain Producers Australia research and development spokesperson Andrew Weidemann said the decision was a victory for science-based evidence.
"This decision from the EC is very important as we were concerned with the direction policy making in the EU was going with more focus on the political and tapping into popular opinion than decisions backed up with the appropriate science," he said.
GrainGrowers chief executive Shona Gawel said the decision followed an earlier assessment by the European Food Safety Authority that found no critical areas of concern.
Ms Gawel said any decision to ban glyphosate would have caused severe trade disruptions, removing access to the EU canola market, and affecting demand for cereals and pulses.
"Glyphosate is widely used in the grains industry for weed control and has allowed growers to implement modern conservation agriculture methods," she said.
Bayer, the manufacturer of glyphosate, said the decision vindicated the science.
"We are pleased for growers, who desperately need access to tools like glyphosate, that the European Commission has today confirmed that it will re-approve glyphosate for use in the EU for another 10 years," a spokesperson said.
