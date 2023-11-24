The Land
Saturday, November 25, 2023
In Fiona's Garden: Star jasmine in full bloom on the coast

By Fiona Ogilvie
November 25 2023 - 7:00am
Star jasmine (Trachelospermum jasminoides) is happy on a west-facing wall near the beach in Austinmer.
Popping down to the coast for a few days last week, I found summer as well advanced as is ours on the ranges, with NSW Christmas bush (Ceratopetalum gumniferum) and lilly pilly Acmaena smithii in glorious bloom.

