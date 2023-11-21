The Land
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Home/News

Country Women's Association says there are too many empty houses

RG
By Rachel Gray
November 21 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Country Women's Association president Joy Beames said the group will be pushing the NSW government to make empty public housing liveable. Picture supplied
Country Women's Association president Joy Beames said the group will be pushing the NSW government to make empty public housing liveable. Picture supplied

The Country Women's Association (CWA) has joined the fray on the lack of affordable housing and will be writing a letter to the NSW government to demand they urgently make vacant public housing available.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.