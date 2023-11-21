The Land
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Australian winter crop harvest progresses at record pace

By James Urquhart, Awb Cargill
November 22 2023 - 9:00am
Local wheat markets have remained resilient to this point, despite strong engagement from the grower and a strengthening Australian dollar. Picture via Shutterstock
The Aussie winter crop harvest is about halfway toward completion, with plenty of grain still on the stalk in the southern parts of Western Australia, South Australia and NSW, as well as the bulk of Victoria.

