This week Basin communities united to show their concern over the Albanese Government's proposed changes to the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
The message from mayors, local business owners, farmers and local residents was clear: No more water buybacks.
NSW Farmers is questioning why the government is not showing adequate concerns for the socio-economic impacts these changes would have on rural and regional communities.
We're not the only ones. Mayors are also sharing their frustrations, warning about the domino effect of buybacks, including increased water pricing, lower agricultural productivity, and reduced food processing.
The reality is these impacted communities, including Griffith and Leeton are not receiving the same level of consideration coal mining towns have received when impacted by mining closures.
For example, the NSW Government has set aside at least $25 million each year from mining royalties to support coal mining communities through the Royalties for Rejuvenation Fund.
Chair of the NSW Farmers Water Taskforce, Richard Bootle, said one of the biggest failings of the proposed changes to the MDBP is the lack of socioeconomic analysis and reporting on the measures.
"This has led to insufficient consideration of the impact of the Plan on rural communities which are reliant on agriculture," he said..
"For arguably the biggest reform to regional Australia in history this is an incredible oversight."
NSW Farmers believes the lack of consultation with impacted communities has subsequently led to poor policy design both in terms of how water has been secured for the environment at the expense of farming communities, and structural adjustment programs aimed at assisting communities who have been negatively impacted.
We're urging the Albanese Government to work with impacted communities and listen to what the people on-the-ground have to say.
