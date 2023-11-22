The Land
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
The Punter: Ag heavyweights' shares rise as profits fall

November 22 2023 - 3:00pm
Elders was one of several companies that reported lower profits and had their shares go up. File picture by Hayley Warden
Elders, AACo, GrainCorp and Nufarm have all reported lower profits and all their shares went up.

