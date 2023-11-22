Elders, AACo, GrainCorp and Nufarm have all reported lower profits and all their shares went up.
It seems investors have started taking a glass-half-full attitude to the heavyweights of the agricultural industry.
Elders (ASX code ELD), reported a full-year underlying net profit after tax down by a third, dividends cut from 56c to 46c and net debt up by 61 per cent.
The shares went from $6.16 the day before the news to $7.31 afterwards before going as high as $7.40 three days later.
The Punter is pretty happy he bought more ELD three weeks ago at $6.10.
The bottom line at AACo (AAC) was a half-year net loss after tax of $105.5 million, against a profit of $51.6m in the first half of the previous year.
Up went the shares from $1.30 to $1.42.
GrainCorp (GNC) saw net profit after tax fall from $380m to $250m. Shares up from $7.31 to $8.17.
Nufarm (NUF) saw underlying net profit after tax fall 8pc to $122m. Investors promptly pushed the stock up from a low of $4.41 to a high of $4.96.
Investors were expecting worse and moreover, all of the results had positive elements.
Elders' net cash flow was positive, and return on capital at 16pc was still above its target of 15pc.
AACo's sharply increased loss was more than accounted for by the unrealised loss of $175.5m in the market value of its giant herd.
GrainCorp is stuffed with cash, thanks in part to $127m it received when Malteries Soufflet bought GrainCorp's United Malt shares.
It has put aside $50m for a share buyback, which should help to put a floor under the share price.
Nufarm kept its dividend unchanged and said it was on track to roughly double its revenue to $600 to $700m with a 20-25pc gross profit margin in FY26.
