Judging in the 2023 Suncorp Bank/AgShows NSW Dryland Field Wheat Competition is past the halfway mark as central region crops go under the microscope this week.
Northern and western crops have been judged, with the southern region to be looked at next.
Judge Frank McRae, DLF Seeds product development manager, was on the Liverpool Plains on Tuesday to go through Romani Pastoral Company's crop at Windy Station, Pine Ridge.
Farm manager David Lee was on hand to take Mr McRae through the Lancer wheat crop which was sown on May 20.
Despite a lack of rain at sowing, they had a full soil moisture profile to plant on.
Mr Lee said 250 kilograms of urea per hectare was spread before planting and then 50kg of MAP went down with the seed.
The rotations on the paddock had been sorghum, chickpeas and then canola during previous seasons - something Mr McRae had been seeing in other areas.
"The best crops - they've had a two-year break [between cereal crops]," he said.
"This crop here is a good example, it's had two broadleaf crops other than cereal prior to this crop. So, we're seeing canola and chickpeas or lupins and canola.
"That's a trend that's probably happened in the last 10-12 years to control and try to manage crown rot better."
Mr McRae said crops had been "pretty disease-free right across the board", particularly when compared to the previous year where the likes of stripe rust and crown rot were rife.
"A little bit of minor disease but generally they're really good which surprised us after last year, when we retained seed from some of those crops from last year and planted it," he said.
Mr McRae also said many producers found it hard to get their hands on urea or didn't get the right conditions to get it into their crops.
"It's not disease this year, it's nitrogen or lack off," Mr McRae said of a main theme.
"Some growers couldn't get urea when they needed [through] supply and availability."
The potential yields of the crops ranged from 5-7t/ha, Mr McRae said, with the final yields to be taken into account when judging is finalised.
"This competition, yield plays an important part. Then you're looking at trueness to type, evenness of condition of the crop, purity with that and weed management and rotation management," he said.
The 2023 edition marks 25 years of the competition as well as a decade-long partnership with major sponsor, Suncorp Bank, whose support has been a cornerstone of the competition's success.
"Suncorp are proud to support the grain-growing community in NSW and we look forward to celebrating 25 years of the Suncorp Bank Dryland Field Wheat Competition," Jenny Taylor, Suncorp central NSW district manager, said.
"This competition is a representation of excellence in agriculture and we are privileged to be part of this legacy."
The announcement of the regional winners and the state winner will be announced at the 2023 Wheat Presentation Dinner on January 12, 2024, at Club Dubbo.
