Quality and control a must for hay producers

Last year's widespread flooding is still having a significant impact on hay production across the state as destroyed pastures are only just starting to return now and are still a long way away from being ready to cut.
That is putting a premium on any hay being grown, and maximising production and quality from available pastures is a must for growers.
To help do that, and create flexibility around cutting times, Tony Sullens purchased a steamer for use on his 120 hectares near Canowindra and he said the machine has made a big difference to his operation.
Mr Sullens grows hay for clients of his Central Coast agricultural supplies business, Mangrove Produce and Hardware, and said it was something that was in high demand.
His Staheli West Dewpoint steamer uses a boiler and diesel-fired burner to create steam which was applied to hay during the baling process.
It runs between the tractor and the baler, injecting steam into the hay.
Mr Sullens runs three businesses and being able to cut hay when required, not only when conditions allow, has been "a real game changer" for him.
"I have been able to bale hay while everyone else in the area has had to pull up," he said.
"The steamer allowed me to start baling at 2pm on a 35 degree day with a hot wind. I got 2000 small bales that day when without the steamer I couldn't have got any.
"It has given me the flexibility to bale hay when I need to and has extended my baling window."
Mr Sullens said it was not only the flexibility which had helped his operation.
"It has greatly improved the quality also," he said.
"The steamer helps reduce leaf loss compared to baling with natural dew and helps maintain the nutritional value of the hay.
"It also offers consistency in the bales, giving my customers the confidence that they are getting premium hay every time."
It is this consistency in quality which Mr Sullens believes will put him in good stead when production numbers return to normal, as they are expected to next year.
"Hay is like gold at the moment, but there will be a glut next year," he said.
"Being able to produce premium hay will stand me apart from other producers and it is that quality which my customers are looking for.
"The quality of the biscuits and less wastage will come into play because that's what people will look for."
Staheli West director of sales and distribution, McKay Ashdown, Cedar City, Utah, was touring the eastern states recently.
"Australia will likely be our second biggest market after the United States," he said.
