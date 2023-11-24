It is the main ingredient. Rain.
In Tamworth, on Friday, the chief topic of conversation was the widespread falls across the region, which helped boost confidence and prices up to $1090 for Angus steers at the feature female and store cattle sale.
Tamworth agents penned 1787 head, an increase of almost 350 on the last sale, with young cattle providing the bulk of the offering.
The quality was fair to good for the most part with cows and calves, pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) cows and heifers, as well as pregnancy-tested-empty (PTE) cows offered from a property dispersal provided the majority of the mature female penning.
Sale cattle were drawn from Walcha Manilla Gunnedah Quirindi Coolatai and Willow tree.
There was strong competition from Albury, Dubbo, Roma, Narrabri, Gunnedah, Armidale and from feeder cattle buyers.
The lead of the steer weaners ranged between $800 to $1090/head, which was close to $200/head dearer on the previous sale.
Eric Sharwood, Sharwood Pastoral Company, Woolomin sold the top-priced pen of 13 Angus steers.
Scott Bremner, McCulloch Agencies, who acted for the vendor, said the cattle had been bred on the families' Dirranbandi, Queensland, district property before being trucked south.
Sharwood PC also sold a run of 42 Angus steers for $1040 and a pen of nine steers for $920. Sharwood Pastoral Company also sold their lead pen of heifers for $880 and $840 for the second draft.
BJK Nominees, who hold a number of properties in the Northwest, offered 54 Angus steers in four pens that were sold in one strike for $1075.
The auctioneer, Ben Goodman of Ian Morgan Livestock, said after the sale, the rainfall around the region had put confidence back into "the livestock job". It meant producers would not have to be forced to sell cattle due to the dryness of the season, he said.
The Forest, Dungowan, also sold a run of 41 Angus and Angus-cross steers topping at $970 and for the younger and lighter end of the draft, $620. Travis Croser, also from Loomberah, sold a pen of nine Angus steers for $940 and another pen for $800.
The Turnbull family, East Rossgole Pastoral Company, Scone, sold a pen of 11 Angus steers for $1000 and another pen of six Charolais/Angus cross for $890. John and Karen Smith, Bendemeer sold 15 Angus yearling steers for $1010, another pen of 15 for $840 and seven black-baldy steers for $950.
Allambie, Garoo sold a pen of eight Angus steers for $910 and another pen of eight Charolais-cross steers for $960.
Lesser condition and quality steers were priced in the $535 to $790/head range, with the tops of the heifers $780 to $930/head considerably dearer. The second drafts of heifers were priced between $500 to $760.
The price trends were much dearer, especially for cows and calves and PTIC cows.
One of the features of the sale was 300 cows and calves from The D'Hudson family's property Webonga, Coolatai. Many of the cows were in light condition, but this was not reflected in the calves. Prices ranged from $1000 to $1850.
Bert D'Hudson said the sell-off was planned for this feature female sale and was mainly due to poor conditions in the district.
However, he said he was heartened by almost 30mm earlier in the week, followed by more forecasted rain predicted on Friday afternoon.
"We had a wet day mustering them in for trucking to the sale," Mr D'Hudson said.
Cows on their first calf were priced between $1060 to $2275/unit, which agents considered as being exceptionally dearer.
Other drafts of mature cows and calves were priced from $910 to $1850/unit.
PTIC cows were priced between $1160 to $1675/head, up $260, and PTE cows were priced between $555 to $660.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.