The Land
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Home/News

Premium, picturesque tablelands country for cattle and sheep

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
November 25 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Swan Ponds is 449 hectares of premium country in one of Australia's most productive and picturesque regions. Picture supplied
Swan Ponds is 449 hectares of premium country in one of Australia's most productive and picturesque regions. Picture supplied

Central Tablelands property Swan Ponds is described as 449 hectares (1111 acres) of premium country in one of Australia's most productive and picturesque regions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.