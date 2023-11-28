With a glass a quarter full - not three quarters empty - view of the stock market, the Punter last week bought shares which dropped 20 per cent, to a five-year low on Friday.
Bubs Australia (ASX cod BUB), the organic infant formula company, was once a market darling.
Three years ago the shares soared as high as $1.50, fuelled largely by excitement over the Chinese market.
But like many other companies, it stumbled badly there, and has switched its main focus to the US.
The shares slumped last week on the news that it is raising up to $28 million at 12.5 cents a share, mainly to drive expansion in America.
The Punter missed the cut-off date for the share purchase plan (SPP), but managed to pick up his shares in the market at 13 cents.
The investment is partly a gamble on the new CEO, Reg Weine, who only took on the job in August this year.
It is also a gamble on the recent strategic review delivering the goods.
So far it is looking good - in the first quarter of the current financial year revenue was up 21pc on the corresponding period last year, mainly due to rapid growth in the US.
It is also resetting its China strategy and diversifying its sales outlets there.
There is a long way to go - in the last financial year sales fell by a third.
Underlying losses soared from $1m to a whopping $34m.
Statutory net loss after tax, including stock write-offs and doubtful debts, was $109m, and it was burning $5m of cash a month.
However, costs have been reduced, and at the end of September it had $21m in the bank plus $8m of unused bank financing.
It already has firm commitments totalling $14m from a private placement.
The Punter has tucked 15,000 of the little Bubs into his portfolio and hopes they don't dirty their bibs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.