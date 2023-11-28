The Land
Home/Agribusiness

The Punter's buying a box of baby food

November 28 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Punter has purchased shares in Bubs Australia, the organic infant formula company. Picture supplied
The Punter has purchased shares in Bubs Australia, the organic infant formula company. Picture supplied

With a glass a quarter full - not three quarters empty - view of the stock market, the Punter last week bought shares which dropped 20 per cent, to a five-year low on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.