A top price of $182 a head was achieved on Monday for first-cross ewes at Yass, while lambs sold to $72, when agents yarded 15,109 head.
The market was quoted "better than expected", by Bailey Anderson, MD and JJ Anderson, Crookwell.
"There was some good competition on the ewes which were in very good condition but it did drop off for the lighter conditioned sheep," Mr Anderson said.
"It was a bit tougher for the lambs who were fresh but just a bit underdone."
During the sale, 12,757 ewes sold to $182 for average price of $115.62, while 878 lambs sold from $28 to $72 to average $53.52 and 1474 sheep did not reach the vendors reserve.
The top priced ewes, a pen of 165 April/May 2022 drop, October-shorn and sired by Gleneith SuperBorder rams from Ganmain were sold by Brent Medway, Tolldale, Gunning, for $182.
Other good sales included 257 August '22 drop, November-shorn were sold by Matt Croker, Homesville, Fullerton, for $165, Matt and Bec Hewitt, Gunning, sold 200 July '22 drop, September-shorn ewes for $166 and Bruce and Narelle Nixon, Clovelly, Boorowa, received $160 for their pen of 109 July '22 drop, October-shorn ewes sired by Normanhurst SuperBorder rams from Tara Park-blood Merino ewes.
Further good sales included $162 for 144 July/August '22 drop, October-shorn ewes sired by Retallack Border Leicester rams when offered by R and J Granger, Collector; Marty Corcoran, Boorowa, sold 194 Normanhurst SuperBorder-sired ewes for $160, and Robert Hain, Cooma, sold 153 August '22 drop and September-shorn ewes for $156.
In the ewe lambs, Patrick Kelly, Wiregrass Pastoral Co, Boorowa, sold 126 May/June '23 drop, October-shorn for $72 and Derneveagh Pastoral Co., Harden, sold 145 April/May '23 drop lambs Killarney Border Leicester-blood for $60.
Successful buyers attended from Wagga Wagga, Goulburn, Blayney, Crookwell and Yass.
