The Land
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Home/Markets

First-cross ewes sell better than expected at Yass

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated November 28 2023 - 11:55am, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Medway, Tolldale, Gunning, who sold the top priced ewes for $182 a head, with his ram breeder Wes Kember, Gleneith SuperBorders, Ganmain.
Brent Medway, Tolldale, Gunning, who sold the top priced ewes for $182 a head, with his ram breeder Wes Kember, Gleneith SuperBorders, Ganmain.

A top price of $182 a head was achieved on Monday for first-cross ewes at Yass, while lambs sold to $72, when agents yarded 15,109 head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.