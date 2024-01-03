Do research and get testing before drenching

Testing and doing research. They are two key things vet Heidi Austin wants producers to do when looking to control worms and flies in their sheep.
The North West Local Land Services district veterinarian, Heidi Austin, encouraged farmers to do a faecal worm egg count before they decided to drench or not.
Drenching only when needed meant producers wouldn't use as much chemical, saving money while also preventing parasites developing chemical resistance.
Dr Austin spoke to one producer who reduced his drenches dramatically after testing, down from an estimated six drenches to one for some of his mobs.
"You can massively reduce the amount of chemical you use," Dr Austin said.
While some sheep always need a drench, Dr Austin said it was still best to test.
"There are two classes of animals that will always need a drench generally," she said.
"That's your pre-lambing ewes. [They] need a drench before they lamb, before you put them in the lambing paddock, and your weaners will also need a drench.
"Every other time, for every other class of stock, you test ... and basically drench based on testing."
Dr Austin said worm egg counts should be done regularly.
"This should be something they routinely do at regular intervals throughout the year. So they should really test all mobs at four to six week intervals in summer and six to eight week intervals in winter to work out when those sheep require a drench," she said.
There are a range of resources out there, Dr Austin said, and one in particular she encouraged producers to look at was Paraboss.
ParaBoss is the national authority for sheep, goat and cattle parasite control through its suite of products, such as WormBoss, FlyBoss, LiceBoss and TickBoss.
One test on WormBoss was DrenchTest, which should be done every two to three years.
According to WormBoss, the test will examine each drench's effectiveness for each worm type present and was the most accurate way to test for drench resistance.
In between DrenchTests, Dr Austin said farmers should make a habit of doing egg counts before they drenched and another egg count 10 to 14 days after to test its effectiveness.
"If that count has reduced by 98 per cent, then there's no drench resistance problem with that chemical. Whereas if you have a 70pc reduction in eggs, then you've got resistance developing," she said.
A quarantine drench was another tool Dr Austin recommended using when introducing sheep onto a new property.
Information provided with the WormBoss program recommends a quarantine drench using a combination of at least four unrelated drench groups with at least one of these being monepantel or derquantel with abamectin.
Sheep are then quarantined for at least three days to allow worm eggs present at drenching to pass out of the gut. Sheep should then be released into a paddock that has been grazed by other sheep and therefore likely to be contaminated with worm larvae.
The new sheep will ingest the larvae already on the property, which will help lower the proportion of resistant worms surviving treatment.
The quarantined paddock should also then be kept free of sheep, goats or alpacas for at least three months in summer, or six months in cooler months.
Step-by-step guides can be found on WormBoss.
