Recent rain has helped to lift market expectations at Gloucester, with bids climbing higher at last Thursday's fortnightly store sale with weaner steers bringing above the tonne for the first time in months.
Among the 350 head yarded, the market lifted considerably across all categories.
Angus steers lifted $150 to $250 a head.
Meanwhile, heifers gained $100 to $200 from the previous sale, according to selling agent James Gooch, from Gooch Agencies.
Older steers sold from $850 to $1150.
Yearling steers made from $700 to $1075.
Weaner steers sold to better bids, making from $500 to $1070.
Heifers sold from $300 to $870 a head.
Mr Gooch said recent rain that filled dams and started pasture on fertilised country also helped lift market expectations.
Vendors were of two minds mostly, with some selling a few to generate cash flow ahead of the Christmas holidays, while others opted to hang-on and put weight on their stock now that the grass has returned to a welcome growth phase.
Steve Overall of Bowman River sold Angus yearling steers for $1050 to the Cutler family of Belbora.
Chris and Julie Andrews of Bowman Farm sold Limousin/Angus weaner steers to a top of $1070 to Phillip Schneider of Nabiac.
Oliver Brown of Monkerai topped the heifer market with a pen of 12-month-old Angus heifers selling for $870 to S and J McAlister of Walcha.
Buyers attended from Walcha, Casino, Dubbo and the Hunter Valley as well as strong local support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.