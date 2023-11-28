The quality of cattle lifted significantly at Nabiac store sale on Saturday, with breeding units selling to $1750.
Gooch Agencies' principal James Gooch said the monthly sale hosted 280 head with recent rises stimulating the bidding.
The market lifted $150 to $200 for the good quality Weaner steers and heifers while the biggest rise was in the cows with calves selling up to $400 stronger compared to the previous sale.
Yearling steers made $650 to $1225; weaner steers brought $300 to $960.
Heifers sold from $300 to $850.
Cows with calves attracted bids from $700 to $1750; cows made $700 to $1325.
Rain along the coastal strip has been excellent, with 200 millimetres falling at Taree from October.
Chatham High School sold Limousin-cross steers for $1225 to Neil Ede of Wootton.
Steve Thomas of Killabakh sold Angus steers for $960 to Cameron Boaden of Failford.
Abram Woolnough of Dyers Crossing sold a terrific yard of Hereford steers for $900 to Paul Sheridan of Krambach.
Selwyn and Val Weller of Nabiac sold Hereford heifers for $690 to Marie Oldfield of Marlee.
Buyers attended from Dubbo, Dorrigo, Nowendoc, Gloucester and from the local district.
