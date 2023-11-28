Detection dogs have been drafted in for the fight against red imported fire ants.
It comes after five red imported fire ants nests were destroyed at south Murwillumbah in the first ever detection in northern NSW
The dogs are at Murwillumbah today inspecting high-risk premises thanks are linked to materials where red imported fire ants are likely to nest including soil, mulch, quarry products, potted plants and baled materials.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) have also been in communication with those businesses located within the five kilometre biosecurity control zone advising them of their obligations under the emergency order.
DPI staff are evaluating high-risk businesses to eliminate risk so they can get a permit to continue normal operation.
The NSW government is also working closely with the Tweed Shire Council and the National Program that is led by Queensland, to ensure the community and key stakeholders were updated.
A community information bus is now outside Tweed Shire Council Chambers (10-14 Tumbulgum Road, Murwillumbah) for locals to obtain more information about what they can do to help stop the spread of these invasive pests.
Residents and businesses can report any suspicious ant activity to 1800 680 244 or by visiting www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/biosecurity/forms/report-exotic-ants
