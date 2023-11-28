Interstate buyers dominated the bidding at the 15th Annual Gulgong Wiltipoll sale, Saturday, November 25, Gulgong Showgrounds, with two rams secured top-price of the sale reaching $3000.
The sale offered lines of stud rams and ewes, along with commercial ewes and rams.
Victorian-based buyer, Ian Brownrigg, Bairnsdale secured both the top-priced rams for the sale of $3000 each.
The first equal top-priced ram was offered by the Westmoreland Wiltipoll stud, Wisemans Creek, Westmoreland 409.
Weighing 103 kilograms the 15 month-old ram was sired by Westmoreland Green 161.
The second equal top-priced ram also purchased by Ian Brownrigg, reaching $3000 was Carthona 1266, the 15 month-old ram was sired by Carthona 1999, out of Carthona 2056.
He also tipped the scales at 105 kilograms.
The top priced stud ewe was Carthona 1449, purchased by Jeff, Ellie, Sam and Evie Rinaldo, Collacollina Wiltipolls, Orange, for $600.
The 14 month-old ewe was also sired by Carthona 1999, out of Carthona 1284.
Mrs Ellie Rinaldo said that the family saw the potential to breed some quality progeny from the ewe for their stud operation, with foundation genetics based from the Connivale Wiltipoll stud dispersal, Batehaven.
"She certainly was a nice straight ewe and she's got nice long legs," Mrs Rinaldo said.
The family are continually aiming to improve the eating quality of their sheep.
Moving on to the commercial section of the catalogue, the sale resulted in two rams claiming top price, making $1000.
C and M Gidding, Goolong, purchased one of the top-priced rams, Reavesdale 2, a 17 month-old ram.
While the equal top-priced ram, Reavsdale 3, was also purchased for $1000 by Vary Family Trust, Barraba.
For the commercial ewe section of the draft, there were also two pair ewes that achieved a top of $150 each.
The first ewes to reach the $150 top was offered by Delawarra Wiltipolls, Yass, purchased by Peter Bell, Manilla.
While the next pair of ewes also making $150 per head and also offered by Delawarra Wiltipolls was purchased by Ross and Kate Lear, Mudgee.
Both pairs of ewes were 14 months-old.
Overall there were 25 stud rams offered, with 14 selling to a top of $3000 twice, to average $1503, while all three commercial rams offered sold top of $1000 to average $933.
For the ewe portion, there were 19 stud ewes sold of the 30 offered, reaching a top of $600 to average $370, while two pairs of the 11 pairs of commercial were sold to a top of $150.
The sale was conducted by McDonald Lawson Carter Pty Ltd, Mudgee.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.