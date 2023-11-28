The Land
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
An interstate buyer secures top priced rams and Witlipoll sale

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
Updated November 28 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 4:00pm
Ian Brownrigg, Victoria, Jeff Lucas, Westmoreland Wiltipolls and Peter Colless, Carthona Wiltipolls. Picture supplied.
Interstate buyers dominated the bidding at the 15th Annual Gulgong Wiltipoll sale, Saturday, November 25, Gulgong Showgrounds, with two rams secured top-price of the sale reaching $3000.

