Climate change laws have passed through the Upper House of the NSW Parliament, including amendments that make the state's net zero target a legally binding duty.
The framework includes an emissions reduction target of 70 per cent by 2035, provides a mechanism to ramp up the targets, and also includes the establishment of the new Net Zero Commission.
A statement from the office of Greens MP and spokesperson for climate change, Sue Higginson, said the new Net Zero Commission would have the power to provide advice on coal and gas projects, "which will no doubt become a barrier to the approval of any new or expanded fossil fuels projects and will set NSW on a path to end coal and gas for good".
"The guarantees that we have secured from the Government will mean that the community can hold decision makers to account on achieving net zero," Ms Higginson said.
Information previously released by the NSW Government said the bill would commit NSW to making its contribution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and its contribution to keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees.
The State Government also said the new commission would be an independent, expert body that monitored the state's progress to net zero; it would report annually to ensure parliamentary transparency and accountability; and, put in place guiding principles for action to address climate change.
It said in doing so, the Government and the new commission would "liaise with the state's diverse regions and communities to ensure climate action is community-led, informed, fair and transparent".
Legislating emissions targets and establishing a Net Zero Commission were an election promise of the current State Government.
