Thunderstorms did little to dampen spirits as patrons travelled far and wide to welcome the long-awaited return of The Rock's Charity Ball at the weekend.
About 400 people travelled from interstate, as far away as Bundaberg, as the ball returned to the small Riverina town after four years despite COVID and an insurance saga which has seen many similar events fail to get off the ground.
Organiser Kelly Forrest said while a series of storms did hit attendance numbers a bit, those who did show up to the showgrounds had a great time in spite of the wild weather.
"We had four seasons in one day, but the patrons who were there had an absolutely fantastic time," Ms Forrest said.
She also said despite a tendency for the event to attract younger patrons, there isn't a real age limit.
"A couple of patrons were in their 60s," she said, while there was another man from Bundaberg of a similar age.
Following a range of afternoon activities, the patrons were welcomed to an evening ball featuring country music artists Christie Lamb and Jake Sinclair.
Ms Forrest said the event has raised "a fair few thousand [dollars]" which will flow into The Rock Progress Association and The Rock Yerong Creek Football and Netball Club.
But she said local businesses had also "done really well" over the weekend thanks to the large influx of visitors.
Looking ahead, Ms Forrest is not optimistic about the growing insurance costs and the toll it is taking on events across the region.
"Insurance is the biggest killer, so it will depend on how we go with that side of things as to whether we can hold another event [in future]," she said.
