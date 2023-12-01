The Land
Saturday, December 2, 2023
Home/News

Singleton's historic Criterion Hotel listed for sale

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
December 2 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Criterion Hotel at 148 John Street in Singleton is listed for sale by expressions of interest with Ray White Singleton selling agent Ross Wilkinson. Picture supplied
The Criterion Hotel at 148 John Street in Singleton is listed for sale by expressions of interest with Ray White Singleton selling agent Ross Wilkinson. Picture supplied

A HISTORIC hotel in Singleton has hit the market for sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.