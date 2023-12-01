A HISTORIC hotel in Singleton has hit the market for sale.
The Criterion Hotel at 148 John Street is listed for sale by expressions of interest with Ray White Singleton selling agent Ross Wilkinson.
A price guide was unavailable.
Established in 1925, the pub has drawn interest from multiple buyers since it hit the market this month, according to Mr Wilkinson.
"There has been strong enquiry with interest from Newcastle and the surrounding areas like the Hunter Valley," Mr Wilkinson said.
There are no gaming machines included in the sale and the hotel is currently not trading.
The vacant property was previously utilised as a hotel and nightclub with a 3am license and has a large open plan floor area.
According to CoreLogic records, the Criterion Hotel was last sold in 2020 by Geelong-based publican Zac O'Sullivan who purchased the pub in 2015.
The hotel has frontage to John Street and offers the opportunity to operate an existing freehold hotel with vacant possession.
Alternatively, the agent said the property could be repurposed and refurbished to suit other commercial ventures.
There is also ample parking on-site and nine accommodation rooms.
"There are nine rooms upstairs on the first floor which are accommodated at the moment," he said.
"It has prime position in the centre of the CBD with direct street frontage to John Street as well as Ryan Avenue and access from the back."
"It could possibly be used for alternate use if someone wasn't going to run it as a pub as such, but it has always operated as a pub."
The Criterion Hotel is one of a handful of pubs listed for sale across the Hunter region and Newcastle.
East Maitland's Bank Hotel, which is owned by pub baron Arthur Laundy's Laundy Hotels, is listed for sale with HTL Property's Blake Edwards and Daniel Dragicevich.
The hotel includes 29 gaming entitlements and is expected to fetch upwards of $20 million.
HTL Property is also selling The Lemon Grove Hotel in Wallsend.
The hotel, which has 17 gaming machine entitlements on the floor, is listed for sale by expressions of interest.
In Cooks Hill, HTL Property has The Delany Hotel still on the market after undergoing a $2.5 million renovation to the public bar and gaming room.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.